Church Militant, crippled by defamation judgment, to cease operations

March 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The highly controversial media outlet Church Militant has announced that it will close down its operations in April, after agreeing to pay a $500,000 judgment in a defamation suit.

Church Militant was sued by Father George de Laire, the vicar general of the Manchester, New Hampshire diocese, for an article that appeared in 2019. The media outlet was unable to produce evidence to support charges made against Father de Laire in the article.

Michael Voris, the founder of Church Militant, had resigned last year after admitting to “breaching the Church Militant morality clause.”

