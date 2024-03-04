Catholic World News

German chancellor meets with Pontiff

March 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor since 2021, in a March 2 audience.

Scholz said that he and the Pontif “naturally discussed the major challenges and problems of our times and talked about topics that concern us all,” such as “the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the many deaths that this war has already caused, and the threat to the independence and freedom of Ukraine. We also discussed the war in the Middle East and discussed how we can ensure peace and security in our world.”

“During the cordial discussions held at the Secretariat of State [that followed the meeting with the Pope], appreciation was expressed for the good relations and fruitful collaboration between the Holy See and Germany, highlighting the importance of the Christian faith in German society,” according to a Vatican statement. “Attention then turned to some issues of common interest, such as the phenomenon of migration.”

“Special reference was then made to the conflicts in Ukraine and in Israel and Palestine, and the consequent commitment to peace, in the tireless pursuit of a diplomatic solution leading to an end to hostilities as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

