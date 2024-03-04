Catholic World News

70th motu proprio of pontificate modifies proper law of Apostolic Signatura

March 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written Munus Tribunalis, an apostolic letter issued motu proprio (at his own initiative) that modifies the proper law of Apostolic Signatura, the Church’s highest court.

Vatican News, the agency of the Dicastery for Communications, described the changes introduced by the motu proprio as minor and in line with the Pope’s 2022 apostolic constitution on the Curia.

Munus Tribunalis—dated February 28 and released March 2—is the 70th motu proprio of the current pontificate, according to the list on the Vatican website. Pope St. John Paul II issued 31 during his 27 years as Pontiff; Pope Benedict XVI issued 13.

