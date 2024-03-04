Catholic World News

Pope encourages bereaved parents to find comfort in prayer

March 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Talità Kum Association, an organization of parents who have lost a child, on March 2 and apologized as Msgr. Filippo Ciampanelli, an aide, read aloud his address.

“The first thing I want to do is to look at you, welcome your stories marked by pain with open arms, and offer a caress to your heart, broken and pierced like that of Jesus on the cross,” the Pope said in his address to the members of the organization, which is based in Vicenza, Italy.

“Pain, especially when it is so deep and devoid of explanations, needs to cling to the thread of a prayer that cries out to God, day and night ... not attempting to resolve the drama, but to dwell on questions that always return,” he continued.

“Talità kum” is the Aramaic phrase that Christ spoke as he raised Jairus’ daughter; it means, “Little girl, I say to you, arise” (Mark 5:41). The Talità Kum Association of Vicenza is distinct from Talitha Kum, an international network of consecrated life against human trafficking.

