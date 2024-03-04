Catholic World News

Mozambique: Christians fleeing Islamist terror ‘only bring what they can carry,’ bishop says

March 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop António Juliasse of Pemba, Mozambique, lamented the recent surge of terrorist attacks in Mozambique (map), where a brutal Islamist insurgency began in 2017.

“About a dozen villages, some of them heavily populated, saw the destruction of houses and institutions,” he said. “In those villages, all the Christian chapels were destroyed.”

“Our people carry only what they can, in a bundle on their heads, or on the family bicycle,” he continued. “That’s all they have left. Hunger, thirst, and disease will soon follow.”

Bishop Juliasse said that the “greatest risk is to become forgotten faces, drowned out by the other wars in the world. We cannot just sit by and do nothing.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

