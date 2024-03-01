Catholic World News

Russian bishops: no blessings for irregular relationships

March 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Russian Catholic bishops have issued an instruction that “the blessing of any type of couples that persist in relationships that are unregulated from the point of view of Christian morality (cohabitation, bigamous second marriages, same-sex marriages) is unacceptable.”

The bishops said that the statement was necessary because “misunderstandings have arisen regarding the declaration Fiducia Supplicans. Their statement stressed that the Church’s teaching on marriage remains unchanged.

