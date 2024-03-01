Catholic World News

World Day of Prayer highlights plight of Palestinian Christian women

March 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The World Day of Prayer’s 2024 program, which garnered lengthy and sympathetic coverage in the Vatican newspaper, centers on a reflection of Ephesians 4:1-7 by Palestinian Christian women.

“We reflected collectively on this theme from the context of our suffering as Palestinian Christian women,” they said. “We hope to inspire other women around the world to bear with one another in love during troubled times.”

The World Day of Prayer, an ecumenical women’s initiative that dates from the 19th century, takes place on March 1.

