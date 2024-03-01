Catholic World News

Pope has full day of appointments after going to hospital for tests

March 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A day after his brief hospitalization for tests, Pope Francis held four private audiences on the morning of February 29.

The Pontiff received Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life; Father Andrzej Komorowski, superior general of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter; Patriarch Rui Valério, SMM, of Lisbon, Portugal; and the bishops of Emilia-Romagna, Italy (map).

