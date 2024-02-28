Catholic World News

Pope briefly hospitalized for tests

February 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis was taken to Gemelli Hospital immediately after his public audience on February 28, for what the Vatican described as diagnostic tests. He returned to the Vatican later in the day.

The Pope had cancelled audiences on Saturday and again on Monday because of what the Vatican called “flu-like symptoms.” A public statement said that the cancellations were precautionary, specifying that the Pontiff was not running a fever. He did hold his regular audience on Sunday, February 25, and delivered his remarks without any obvious sign of distress.

At his Wednesday audience, the Pope, speaking in a hoarse voice, said that he had a “cold,” and therefore asked an aide to deliver his prepared remarks.

The Pontiff has been troubled repeatedly in recent months by breathing difficulties that aides have ascribed to bronchitis, flu, or colds.

Last week the Pope held no audiences because he was making his annual retreat. This week his next major public audience is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, when he meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz.

