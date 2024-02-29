Catholic World News

Haitian bishop recovering in Miami after explosion at home

February 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Pierre-Andre Dumas, who suffered serious burns in an explosion at his residence earlier this month, is now in a Miami hospital receiving treatment.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami said that Bishop Dumas plans to return to Haiti as soon as his health improves. Questioned as to whether the explosion could have been related to the Haitian bishop’s denunciation of criminal activity, Archbishop Wenski commented that the blast was “highly suspicious.”

