Cardinal Burke launches novena for ‘a very troubled time’

February 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke has asked the Catholic faithful to join him in a 9-month novena to Our Lady of Guadalupe, seeking the Virgin’s intercession to combat “the darkness of our age.”

In a special video message, Cardinal Burke cites the wars in Ukraine and in the Holy Land, along with the “theological confusion that darkens the hearts of the faithful,” as reasons for a campaign of prayer. He points out that similar concerns worried the world in 1531, the time of the appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe. “Then, too, poisonous confusion within the Church corroded the faith of Christians the world over.”

However Cardinal Burke reminds the faithful that the Virgin’s appearance sparked a spectacular burst of repentance, conversion, and growth of the faith in the New World. Urging the faithful to trust in Mary’s care, he asks Catholics to enroll in a campaign of prayer each month, beginning in March and culminating on December 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

