Catholic World News

‘Demos II’—identified as cardinal—writes ‘profile of the next Pope’

February 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on New Daily Compass

CWN Editor's Note: Two years after “Demos”—later identified as Cardinal George Pell—wrote a memo strongly criticizing the current pontificate, “Demos II” has written a document that “defines the seven priorities of the next conclave to repair the confusion and crisis created by this pontificate.”

“Demos II,” according to La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana [The New Daily Compass], is the principal author of a new text written “after he collated the suggestions of other cardinals and bishops.”

“It is clear that the strength of Pope Francis’ pontificate is the added emphasis he has given to compassion toward the weak, outreach to the poor and marginalized, concern for the dignity of creation and the environmental issues that flow from it, and efforts to accompany the suffering and alienated in their burdens,” writes Demos II.

“Its shortcomings are equally obvious: an autocratic, at times seemingly vindictive, style of governance; a carelessness in matters of law; an intolerance for even respectful disagreement; and – most seriously – a pattern of ambiguity in matters of faith and morals causing confusion among the faithful,” he continued. “The task of the next pontificate must therefore be one of recovery and reestablishment of truths that have been slowly obscured or lost among many Christians.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!