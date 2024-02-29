Catholic World News

Vatican overturns Canadian archbishop’s decision to close parish

February 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Clergy has overturned a decision by Archbishop Peter Hundt of St. John’s, Newfoundland, to suppress a parish and relegate the church building to profane use.

Holy Rosary Parish, in Portugal Cove-St. Philips, Newfoundland, was one of 18 parishes put up for sale after the archdiocese declared bankruptcy.

