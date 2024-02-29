Catholic World News

Let Jesus guide efforts to protect rights, Pope tells Argentine judges

February 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message sent to the Committee of Pan-American Judges for Social Rights and Franciscan Doctrine (COPAJU) for the dedication of its new headquarters in Buenos Aires, Pope Francis said that “we live in times of profound injustice: a few rich becoming increasingly powerful, and millions of poor being rejected and discarded.”

“There is no future, no development, no justice, nor democracy in a world where millions of children eat only the waste of those who consume,” the Pope continued, as he described “the ‘god’ of the market and the ‘goddess’ of profit” as “false deities” that “lead us to dehumanization and the destruction of the planet.”

In contrast, “the word of Jesus, on which the social doctrine of the Church is based,” is a “safe and bright path,” the Pope said.

COPAJU arose from a 2019 meeting between the Pope and Latin American judges in Rome, according to the organization. Last August, the Pope recognized the organization as an international private association of the faithful.

