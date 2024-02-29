Catholic World News

Papal condemnation of landmines

February 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his February 28 general audience, Pope Francis lamented the continued use of landmines, as he recalled the 25th anniversary of the Ottawa Treaty, which seeks their elimination.

“Landmines remind us of the dramatic cruelty of wars and the price civilian populations are forced to bear,” he said. “I thank all those who offer their contributions to assist the victims and clean up the contaminated areas: their work is a concrete response to the universal call to be peacemakers, taking care of our brothers and sisters.”

“Dear brothers and sisters, let us not forget the peoples suffering because of war: Ukraine, Palestine, Israel and so many others,” he added. “And let us pray for the victims of the recent attacks on places of worship in Burkina Faso, as well as for the people of Haiti, where crimes and kidnappings by armed gangs continue.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!