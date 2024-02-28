Catholic World News

Sierra Leone’s leading prelate laments decline of Sacrament of Penance

February 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The leading prelate in the West African nation of Sierra Leone said in a Lenten message that he is having “sleepless nights” because so few Catholics go to Confession.

“The confessionals are generally empty because very few of the faithful come for confession, often scheduled for an hour or so in our parishes,” said Archbishop Edward Tamba Charles of Freetown.

“Unfortunately, even as the Sacrament of Penance and Reconciliation is dying in our diocese, quite often the lines for Holy Communion in our parishes and Catholic communities are getting longer, even though we have been repeatedly reminded that receiving the Sacrament of the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ while conscious of having committed a grave sin amounts to self-condemnation,” he added.

