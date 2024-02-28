Catholic World News

Outrage in Poland prompts Vatican to give reason for bishop’s resignation

February 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two days after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Archbishop Andrzej Dziega of Szczecin-Kamien, the apostolic nunciature in Poland announced that the resignation followed “an investigation by the Holy See into the management of the diocese, and in particular the negligence referred to in the papal document ‘Vos Estis Lux Mundi’” regarding the handling of sexual abuse claims.

The 71-year-old archbishop said that he was stepping down because of a “radical weakening of my condition,” and the nunciature was at first silent about the reason for the resignation—prompting a chorus of outrage from abuse victims, and public criticism from four bishops about the lack of transparency in the original announcement.

