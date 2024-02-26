Catholic World News

Polish archbishop, charged with neglect, resigns

February 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Andrzej Dziega of Szczecin-Kamien, who had been charged with failure to respond to abuse complaints.

The 71-year-old archbishop said that he was stepping down because of a “radical weakening of my condition.” In a letter to his priests he apologized for “incomplete understanding of specific circumstances.”

