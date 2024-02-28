Catholic World News

The courage of Christian martyrs is a blessing for everyone, Pope says

February 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer) has released a video for the Pope’s March prayer intention: “for the martyrs of our day, witnesses to Christ.”

“There will always be martyrs among us,” the Pope said. “This is a sign that we’re on the right path.”

He added, “Let us pray that those who risk their lives for the Gospel in various parts of the world might imbue the Church with their courage and missionary drive. And to be open to the grace of martyrdom.”

