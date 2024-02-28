Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to plight of Kenya’s Ogiek people

February 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent front-page article in its February 27 edition, L’Osservatore Romano drew attention to the plight of Kenya’s Ogiek people. The Kenyan government is evicting them from their ancestral land, reportedly to increase profits in the lucrative carbon-credit market.

“A handful of ashes: this is what remains of the houses in the village of Sasimwani, in the Mau forest of Kenya,” Isabella Piro wrote. “The Ogiek people live here. Or at least lived. For some time, in fact, this indigenous community has been subjected to forced evictions by state authorities ... For unscrupulous investors, the Ogiek represent only an obstacle to greed and hoarding.”

