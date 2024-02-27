Catholic World News

Vatican prelate clarifies: Catholicism incompatible with Masonry

February 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following a cardinal’s call for a “permanent dialogue” between Catholics and Freemasons, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Theology has underlined the “profound contradictions” between Catholicism and Masonic principles.

After a meeting in Milan earlier this month between Freemasons and Catholic leaders, Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmiero cited “an evolution in mutual understanding” and suggested continued dialogue between the groups.

But Bishop Antonio Stagliano cautioned that the Church still forbids Catholics from joining Masonic lodges. He said: “Within Freemasonry, plots of occult power develop which are in contradiction with Christian action.”

