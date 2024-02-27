Catholic World News

Brazilian study warns Catholic ‘digital influencers’ spurn bishops

February 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A study commissioned by a Brazilian bishop warned that the “Catholic digital space is increasingly being dominated by voices often in open conflict with the bishops and official ecclesiastical structures,” Crux reported.

“Those influencers’ particular point of view – a fragment of Catholic teaching – ends up creating parallel churches and a parallel magisterium,” said Alzirinha Souza, one of the study’s authors.

The study, commissioned by Auxiliary Bishop Joaquim Mol Guimarães of Belo Horizonte, examined the social media posts of a priest described as a “left-wing activist,” as well as supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

