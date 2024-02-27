Catholic World News

Women Synod participants share reflections in webinars

February 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on WUCWO

CWN Editor's Note: The World Union of Catholic Women’s Organizations has announced a “school of synodality”: a series of webinars, open to the public, in which eight women who took part in the October 2023 session of the Synod on synodality will share their experiences and reflections.

Participants in the October 2023 session will also take part in the Synod’s concluding session in October 2024.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!