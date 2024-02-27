Catholic World News

Ethiopian monastery attacked; 4 monks slain

February 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the Oromo Liberation Army, a separatist group founded in 1974, attacked an Ethiopian Orthodox monastery and kidnapped and killed four of its monks, according to Borkena, a Toronto-based Ethiopian news site.

The African nation of 116 million (map)—the 12th most populous in the world—is 60% Christian (41% Orthodox, 16% Protestant), 34% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist. The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon in 451.

