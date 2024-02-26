Catholic World News

Poison in priest’s chalice seen as Mafia threat

February 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A priest in Italy’s southern Campania region detected bleach in his chalice during Mass, in what was apparently a potentially deadly “message” from local Mafia members.

Father Felice Palamara reported that he detected an odd smell when the water and wine were mixed in his chalice, and interrupted the vigil Mass on February 24. A chemical analysis confirmed the presence of bleach.

Father Palamara, who has been outspoken in his criticism of organized crime, said that he had received threats in the past.

