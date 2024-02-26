Catholic World News

Church mediates truce in Mexican drug-cartel conflict

February 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Church officials have brokered a fragile truce between rival drug cartels in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

Father José Filiberto Velazquez, a spokesman for the Church, acknowledged that the agreement “hangs by a thread,” but said the open fighting between two notoriously violent gangs has stopped. Church officials had sought to mediate between the two cartels in hope of reducing casualties.

