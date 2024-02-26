Catholic World News

New major seminary opens in Vietnam

February 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Hanoi offically inaugurated a new major seminary, dedicated to St. Joseph, on February 24.

About 40 seminaries have already taken up residence in the seminary, which will serve the dioceses of northern Vietnam. At the opening ceremony Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien reported that the northern dioceses were producing a growing number of young men interested in the priesthood.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!