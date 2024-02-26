Catholic World News

Six religious, one priest kidnapped in Haiti

February 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A priest and six religious brothers were kidnapped in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on February 23.

Six members of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart were captured by armed men as they traveled to a school in downtown Port-au-Prince, in a neighborhood plagued by gang activity. In a separate incident a priest was kidnapped just after celebrating Mass in a city parish.

The kidnappings dramatize the wave of crime that has destabilized Haiti. In January, six women religious were kidnapped; they were later released.

