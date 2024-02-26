Catholic World News

Ailing Pope again cancels audiences

February 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis canceled his audiences for Monday, February 26, because of what the Vatican press offices described as “flu-like symptoms.”

The Pontiff had also cancelled an audience on Saturday, February 24. But he had held his regular Sunday audience the following day, without showing any noteworthy signs of illness.

The Vatican specified on Monday that the Pope was not running a fever. His next scheduled public appearance is for his Wednesday public audience.

