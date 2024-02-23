Catholic World News

Catholic group seeks hate-crime investigation after New York cathedral funeral

February 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Review

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic advocacy group is calling upon public officials in New York to pursue hate-crime charges against the transgender activists who organized a riotous funeral in St. Patrick’s cathedral.

Brian Burch, the president of Catholic Vote, called on New York’s attorney general, Letitia James; and district attorney Alvin Bragg, to investigate the activists who “mocked the Catholic religion” during the funeral.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!