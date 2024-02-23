Catholic World News

Greece’s minority Catholic Church condemns Parliament’s same-sex marriage vote

February 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Greece have condemned the Greek parliament’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage.

“Our reaction is clear — the Church doesn’t accept same-sex marriage, and we’re surprised the government pressed ahead so quicky with this measure,” said Archbishop Josif Printezis, secretary-general of Greece’s Catholic bishops’ conference.

“I don’t know whether there was some great demand from people in metropolitan Athens,” he added. “But those living elsewhere in Greece aren’t comfortable with it, and it will cause us a lot of problems when it comes to baptisms and access to sacraments.”

