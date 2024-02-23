Catholic World News

New Secretary named for Christian unity dicastery

February 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Father Flavio Pace, the Undersecretary of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, as the new Secretary, or no. 2 official, of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity. The Pontiff also bestowed the personal title of archbishop on the 46-year-old Milan priest.

Archbishop-designate Pace succeeds Bishop Brian Farrell, LC, 80, who was appointed to the position by St. John Paul II in 2002. Oddly, the Holy See Press Office did not concurrently announce Bishop Farrell’s resignation.

