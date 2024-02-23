Catholic World News

USCCB criticizes Biden administration’s proposed expansion of abortion funding for Native Americans

February 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a five-page letter, the general counsel and legal director of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops took issue with the Biden administration’s proposal to rescind current regulations on abortion funding for Native Americans.

“As a policy matter, the federal government should not fund the direct taking of innocent human life, even in the most difficult of circumstances,” William Quinn and Michael Moses wrote in their February 21 letter. “What is needed is not a revised policy expanding abortion funding among indigenous populations, but steps to improve their maternal and infant health and to support their well-being.”

