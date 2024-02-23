Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper rues damage to ocean from Ghana’s dumping of used clothes

February 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “L’altra faccia della moda” [The other face of fashion], the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its February 22 edition to the ecological consequences of used clothing that is washed away from Ghana’s landfills into the ocean.

In her article—whose placement overshadowed the newspaper’s special coverage of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine—Isabella Piro retold a February 7 AFP article, “Ghana struggling with tsunami of secondhand clothes.” The Vatican newspaper, like AFP, discussed how the dumping of used clothes affects the lives of fishermen.

