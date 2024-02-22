Catholic World News

Vandalism at Philadelphia shrine causes $20,000 damage

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The National Shrine of St. John Neumann suffered an estimated $20,000 in damage when an unknown vandal threw a brick and stones through three stained-glass windows.

Police are reviewing security-camera footage in hopes of identifying the perpetrator. Three other nearby buildings—a Protestant church, a theater, and a law office—suffered similar vandalism damage the same night.

