Ukrainian bishops reject compromise with Russia

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Ukrainian Catholic Church have issued a statement charging that the Russian military campaign in their country “has all the hallmarks of neocolonial war on the European continent with clear signs of genocide.”

Saying that “modern Russian tyranny” is a form of “postmodern totalitarianism,” the Ukrainian bishops reject appeals for a compromise that would end the fighting but concede territory to Russia. Arguing that Russia has a history of suppressing Ukrainian identity—a history marred by racism—they say that Ukraine today has no choice but to defend itself:

This war is a national liberation struggle of the Ukrainian civil nation for the right to its own existence and future, for the independence, freedom and dignity of our citizens.

The Ukrainian bishops’ statement also sharply criticize the Russian Orthodox Church, which they say has “supported and blessed Russia’s criminal war against the Ukrainian people.” The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

