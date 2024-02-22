Catholic World News

Pope opposes reform on abuse, victims’ advocate charges

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “I believe that at heart Pope Francis is opposed to reform,” the head of a group advocating for sex-abuse victims has said.

Anne Barrett Doyle, the head of BIshopAccountability.org, made her remark to Catholic World Report after a press conference in which women reported gross abuses by Father Marko Rupnik. She said:

When Pope Francis speaks out in anger, it’s almost always about what he calls the evil of gossip. I have come to believe that he sees victims as accusers, as bearers of gossip, not as the Church’s own wounded deserving of help and compassion and justice.

