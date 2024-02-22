Catholic World News

Vatican announces theme for World Day of Migrants

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the theme for the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees: “God walks with His people.”

In a February 22 release, the Dicastery for Integral Human Development explained that Pope Francis, in his message for the occasion—which will be released later this year—will present the understanding of migrants as “a contemporary icon of the journeying Church.”

The World Day of Migrants and Refugees is observed annually on the last Sunday in September.

