Catholic World News

Philippine bishops deplore Chinese incursions into territorial waters

February 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Rappler

CWN Editor's Note: Six Philippine bishops, led by Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, have issued a statement deploring Chinese incursions into the Philippines’ territorial waters.

“It is no secret that the aggressive incursions of the Chinese into our maritime zones, resulting in the widespread destruction of coral reefs, marine sanctuaries and the habitat of fish and sea-dwelling animals has wrought havoc on the lives of our fisherfolk,” the bishops wrote.

“A policy of appeasing the Chinese aggressors is worsening the situation of our poor fisherfolk,” the bishops continued, as they called for “all legal means” to be used to counteract the incursions.

“If present diplomatic endeavors do not suffice, then it is permissible—morally necessary even—to have recourse to the friendship of allies who can help us defend what is ours,” they added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!