US State Department official has ‘whirlwind day’ at Vatican

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Sara Minkara, the US State Department’s Special Advisor on International Disability Rights, had a “whirlwind day” of Vatican meetings on February 21, the US Embassy to the Holy See tweeted.

Minkara, according to the embassy, discussed “policy and interfaith communities” with Msgr. Daniel Pacho, the Holy See’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral Affairs. Minkara, who is blind, also discussed accessibility for the disabled within the Vatican with Sister Raffaella Petrini, Secretary General of the Governorate of Vatican City State.

The State Department official then met with members of Athletica Vaticana, the Vatican’s athletics team, and praised Pope Francis’s commitment to inclusion.

