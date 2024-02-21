Catholic World News

German Catholic charity mobilizes against populist party

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News has given prominent coverage to efforts by German Church officials to discourage support for the populist Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) party.

AfD “opposes migration, diversity and inclusion,” Vatican News reports, “ and analysts say wants to transform the country into an authoritarian state.”

Dominique Hopfenzitz, the head of the Catholic relief agency Caritas Münster, explaining the campaign against AfD by saying that Church officials “want to find people who share our values, the democratic values, the Christian values.”

