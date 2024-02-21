Catholic World News

Gay activists demand apology from New York cathedral

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The gay activist group that organized disruptions at a funeral service in St. Patrick’s cathedral last week is now demanding an apology from the archdiocese for “painfully dismissive and exclusionary language.”

The group, Gays & Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society (GLITS), had arranged for a funeral Mass for the deceased activist Cecilia Gentili, but cathedral staff, shocked by the behavior of the boisterous congregation, decided that only a Liturgy of the Word would be allowed. GLITS protested that the service “was abruptly cut short by a rash decision” by cathedral staff.

The activist group misleading cathedral staff about their plans, or about the life of the “transgender” activist whose life they were celebrating. “Funeral organizers advised cathedral staff to look up Cecilia Gentili, her work, and the community she served,” the group insisted.

