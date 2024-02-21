Catholic World News

Irish poll shows strong support for mothers at home

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The overwhelming majority of Irish people favor mothers who stay at home with their children, according to a new poll by the Iona Institute.

The poll found that 69% of the Irish mothers with children under 18 would prefer to stay at home if they were able, while 76% of respondents agreed that the contribution of women who stay at home is not given adequate value in society.

The poll comes at a time when Irish political leaders are pushing a constitutional amendment that would remove the guarantee offered by Article 41.2:

In particular, the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.

