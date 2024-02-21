Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan applauds cathedral response to funeral uproar

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan has praised the staff of St. Patrick’s cathedral for the handling of a raucous funeral service for a “transgender” activist.

“I think our cathedral acted extraordinarily well,” the cardinal told a radio interviewer. He said that the staff had no idea that Cecilia Gentili was noted for his atheism and encouragement of sexual license. “We don’t to FBI checks on people who want to be buried,” he said.

Cardinal Dolan went on to applaud the decision of cathedral staff to insist that the service would not include a Mass, after observing the outrageous behavior of the congregation. “Bravo to our cathedral people,” he said.

