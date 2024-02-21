Catholic World News

Women detail alleged abuses by Rupnik

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two former members of a Slovenian religious community spoke about grotesque spiritual and sexual abuse by Father Marko Rupnik at a press conference in Rome on February 21.

Gloria Branciani, who had previously testified against the former Jesuit, revealed her identity for the first time as she said that Rupnik had told her “I would not grow spiritually if I did not meet his sexual needs.” She said that the priest took her to pornographic movies and invited another nun to join them in sexual acts.

Another alleged victim, Mirjam Kovac, also said that Rupnik—who was a revered figure in their community—used his position to manipulate women religious. Rupnik has been charged with abusing dozens of women in the community.

