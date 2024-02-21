Catholic World News

Report: Cardinal calls for ‘permanent’ dialogue with Freemasons

February 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmiero, the retired president of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts (2007-2018), said that there has been “an evolution in mutual understanding” between the Church and Freemasonary, and wondered “if it’s not possible to think about a permanent discussion, even at the official level,” according to Il Messaggero.

The prelate took part in a closed-door meeting between Catholic and Masonic leaders in Milan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!