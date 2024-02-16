Catholic World News

Milan archbishop to join in seminar with Freemasons

February 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mario Delpini of Milan was among the featured participants in a seminar on the Catholic Church and Freemasonry on February 16.

The Grand Orient lodge of Italy announced that the seminar—entitled “Freemasonry between Ratzinger and Bergoglio”—would be “an important moment of dialogue” between Catholics and Masons. The meeting, the announcement said, would allow the two groups “to confront freely and with conciliarism the irreconcilability of Masonic values and Catholics ones.”

