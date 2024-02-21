Catholic World News

Dalit Catholics seek representation in India’s synodality process

February 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Some of India’s Dalits—once more commonly known as “untouchables”—are seeking a greater voice in the synodality process.

“The leadership of Dalits in the Indian Church is not properly represented,” said Father Z. Devasagaya Raj, former head of the Indian bishops’ office for Dalits.

The priest spoke of a “serious concern that the voice of the Dalits is strangled when it reaches the Vatican.” He added that the “synodality process in India has become only a further opportunity to the hierarchy and clergy” to conceal “the historical caste domination and discrimination against Dalit Catholics.”

