Haitian bishop hurt in house explosion

February 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Haitian bishop was injured when an explosion ripped through the house where he was staying in Port-au-Prince on Monday evening, February 19.

Bishop Pierre André Dumas of Anse-à-Veau/Miragoâne was reportedly in stable condition; the Haitian episcopal conference requested prayers for his recovery.

The circumstances of the explosion were not clear. Bishop Dumars, the vice-president of the country’s episcopal conference, had recently decried the influence of violate criminal engagd in kidnapping for profit.

