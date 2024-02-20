Catholic World News

Papal envoy calls for ceasefire in Gaza

February 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who has acted as a special envoy to seek paths to peace in Ukraine, has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying that the Israel’s legitimate need for self-defense “does not justify a huge number of victims.”

“We must always try to see peace; war is always a terrible defeat,” the cardinal said on an Italian television broadcast.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!